English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bangalore Raptors Beat Chennai Smashers, Enter PBL Semifinals
Bangalore lost their first match but roared back into the contention by winning Chennai's trump match, which dashed visitors' semifinals hopes as getting six points from the tie became impossible.
B Sai Praneeth (Picture Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Bengaluru: Sai Praneeth sealed the semi-final berth for Bangalore Raptors as his win enabled the home team to defeat Chennai Smashers 3-2 in the Premier Badminton League here on Thursday.
Bangalore lost their first match but roared back into the contention by winning Chennai's trump match, which dashed visitors' semifinals hopes as getting six points from the tie became impossible.
After losing the first match, Bangalore came back strongly as Praneeth beat veteran Parupalli Kashyap 15-11 15-12.
Earlier, the hosts were off to a dreadful start when Chennai's doubles pair of Chris Adcock and Chin Chung Or beat Bangalore's Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan, who are former doubles world champions.
Chennai won 14-15, 15-9 and 15-11 after Chris smashed into Setiawan's body for the final point.
Maintaining his winning streak in this edition, Bangalore's Kidambi Srikanth won the third and the team's trump match against Chong Wei Feng 15-10 15-10 giving his team a 2-1 lead.
Spectators witnessed a high-level contest in the fourth match as Vu Thi lost to Chennai's J H Sung 10-15, 15-14 and 10-15.
In the last match of the tie, the husband-wife pair of Chris and Gabrielle Adcock defeated Bangalore's Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith 8-15 15-10 15-4.
Chennai were already out of contention for semifinal berth, but Chris did not give up and made Bangalore pair to sweat it out for every point. Chennai won the decider easily.
Bangalore lost their first match but roared back into the contention by winning Chennai's trump match, which dashed visitors' semifinals hopes as getting six points from the tie became impossible.
After losing the first match, Bangalore came back strongly as Praneeth beat veteran Parupalli Kashyap 15-11 15-12.
Earlier, the hosts were off to a dreadful start when Chennai's doubles pair of Chris Adcock and Chin Chung Or beat Bangalore's Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan, who are former doubles world champions.
Chennai won 14-15, 15-9 and 15-11 after Chris smashed into Setiawan's body for the final point.
Maintaining his winning streak in this edition, Bangalore's Kidambi Srikanth won the third and the team's trump match against Chong Wei Feng 15-10 15-10 giving his team a 2-1 lead.
Spectators witnessed a high-level contest in the fourth match as Vu Thi lost to Chennai's J H Sung 10-15, 15-14 and 10-15.
In the last match of the tie, the husband-wife pair of Chris and Gabrielle Adcock defeated Bangalore's Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith 8-15 15-10 15-4.
Chennai were already out of contention for semifinal berth, but Chris did not give up and made Bangalore pair to sweat it out for every point. Chennai won the decider easily.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ronaldo Joins Juventus' Cup Quest as Italian Football Returns After Chaos
- Bowlers Make Merry in Topsy-turvy Opening Day Between South Africa and Pakistan
- Sonam, Sunita & Rhea Kapoor are Elegance Personified in White-Gold Outfits by Rohit Bal
- Google Responds to Irate Pixel Customer Who Put up Anti-Google Posters Around Delhi
- Doomsday May Be Postponed, After New Data from Antarctica Gives Glimmer of Hope
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results