Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Badminton
1-min read

Barcelona Masters: Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Eye Olympic Berths

Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth will hope to keep their chances of a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as they take part in the Barcelona Spain Masters.

IANS

Updated:February 18, 2020, 1:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Barcelona Masters: Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Eye Olympic Berths
Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal (Photo Credit: PTI and Olympics)

Barcelona: All eyes will be on Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth as they look to keep their Olympic hopes alive when they take part at the Barcelona Spain Masters starting on Tuesday here.

Saina and Srikanth have had a rough 2019 and could not better their performance at the turn of the calendar.

The pair are currently ranked 18th and 15th respectively while being placed 22nd and 26th in their rankings, which takes into consideration only the points collected from the tournaments played in the last one year. It will be a race against time for them as BWF Olympic qualification rules say only two players from each singles category can qualify if their ranking is within the top-16 by April end.

World champion PV Sindhu and B. Sai Praneeth and men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have almost sealed their Tokyo berths.

Saina will begin her campaign here against Germany's Yvonne Li while Srikanth will face fellow Indian Subhankar Dey.

Meanwhile, Parupalli Kashyap will meet Brazil's Ygor Coelho, while H.S. Prannoy will take on Malaysian Daren Liew in the opening round. Sourabh Verma will meet Israel's Misha Zilberman, while Sameer will be up against Praneeth.

In doubles, the women's pairing of Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy will face the Chinese pair of Chen Lu and Xu Ya, while the men's combination of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Krishna Prasad Garaga will meet England's Ben Lane and Sean Vendy.

The mixed doubles pair of Pranaav and Sikki will square off with Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Boje.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram