Barcelona Spain Masters: Ajay Jayaram Crashes Out in Semi-final as Indian Challenge Gets Over
Barcelona Spain Masters 2020: Ajay Jayaram lost the semi-final to 2-time junior world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn in straight games.
File photo Ajay Jayaram (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Barcelona: Indian shuttler Ajay Jayaram on Saturday crashed out of the men's singles semifinals of the Barcelona Spain Masters after suffering a straight-game loss to Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn here.
The unseeded India gave a tough fight in the opening game before surrendering 20-22 12-21 in the last-four clash of the BWF World Tour Super 300 event.
With Jayaram's defeat, India's campaign in the tournament came to an end.
Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal, seeded fifth, on Friday lost to third seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the women's singles quarterfinals.
