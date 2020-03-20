BWF Postpones Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2020 to August Due to Coronavirus

Thomas Cup and Uber Cup Finals 2020 have been postponed due to coronavirus outbreak, Badminton World Federation (BWF) confirmed on Friday. The Thomas and Uber Cup Finals, to be held in Aarhus, Denmark from May 16-24, has been postponed until August 15-23, 2020.

Earlier in the day, BWF had cancelled five more tournaments namely, Croatian International (April 16-19 ), Peru International 2020 (April 16-19), European Championships (April 21-26), Badminton Asia Championships (April 21-26) and Pan Am Individual Championships 2020 (April 23-26).

BWF, in their media release, said the federation consulted hosts Badminton Denmark and decided on the new dates as in the current situation of coronavirus outbreak, the tournament could not have gone ahead in the scheduled dates.

BWF Secretary General Thomas Lund said: "All relevant health, safety and logistical risks have been considered by BWF, Badminton Denmark, tournament organisers, Sport Event Denmark, and the local Aarhus government in reaching this decision.

"The health, safety and wellbeing of all athletes, their entourage, officials and the greater badminton community is the top priority.

"Heightened travel and quarantine restrictions and the subsequent extreme logistical complications this has caused has also contributed to the postponement.

"While we look forward to staging this tournament at a later date, our thoughts are first and foremost with everyone affected by this pandemic around the world."

The decision was made with the approval of the BWF Council, Badminton Denmark, Aarhus Municipality and BWF's commercial partner.

Badminton Denmark CEO Bo Jensen added: "It has been a difficult but necessary decision to postpone the TOTAL BWF Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2020. We look forward to working with the BWF and our partners to stage this event at a more appropriate time.

"However, our immediate concern is with the safety of all involved in this very uncertain time."

The tournament will still be staged at the Ceres Arena in Aarhus.

BWF has also been forced to move the BWF Members' Forum and AGM 2020. Both are key events on the BWF calendar and will now take place 20 and 21 August in Aarhus.