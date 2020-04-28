BWF Suspends US Open Due to Coronavirus Pandemic, Was to be Held in June

New Delhi: The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Tuesday suspended the US Open World Tour Super 300 tournament to be held in June due to the fast-spreading COVID-19 pandemic which has infected over 3 million people globally.

"The Badminton World Federation (BWF) can confirm the suspension of the YONEX US Open 2020 set to be held 23-28 June in Fullerton, California," the BWF said in a release.

"This decision was made in close consultation and consensus with USA Badminton.

"BWF accepts that all relevant health, safety and logistical risks have been considered by the tournament organisers."

Indian men's singles shuttler H S Prannoy had won the US Open in 2017, beating compatriot Parupalli Kashyap in the final.

Earlier this month, the BWF had announced the suspension of a number of HSBC BWF World Tour, BWF Tour and other BWF-sanctioned tournaments which are scheduled to take place in May, June and July.

Tournaments affected include three HSBC BWF World Tour events headlined by the BLIBLI Indonesia Open 2020 (Super 1000), plus a number of Grade 3, Junior and Para badminton competitions.

The governing body had last month suspended Swiss Open Super 300 (March 17-22), India Open Super 500 (March 24-29), Malaysia Open Super 750 (March 31-April 5), and Singapore Open Super 500 (March 7-12) and Badminton Asia Championships (April 21-26).