BWF to Resume Olympic Qualification Process in 2021, Original Ranking Points Retained

The Badminton Olympic qualification will start up again after the forced break due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2021 and there will be no changes in the ranking points accumulated already.

All ranking points earned at tournaments completed during the original Olympic qualification period will be maintained under the Race to Tokyo ranking list.

With the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting the international calender, BWF was unable to complete the last six weeks of its one-year qualifying period, which ended on April 28.

The tournaments from 2020 that have not been completed due to the pandemic are expected to be completed in the first 17 weeks of 2021.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) announced the updated qualifying regulations for the Olympic and Paralympic Games scheduled to take place in Tokyo next year on Wednesday. The new regulations come in after a disrupted qualification system in order to qualify players for the postponed Games.

"An extended Olympic qualification period will be introduced from Week 1-17 in 2021 and includes the select number of tournaments that were postponed, cancelled or suspended due to COVID-19," BWF said in a statement.

"These eligible tournaments within the new qualifying period must be completed by Week 17 in 2021."

BWF also said the postponed Olympic qualifiers is likely to be held in the same week next year as originally planned in 2020.

"Such eligible tournaments within this new qualifying period should preferably take place in the same corresponding week from 2020 to 2021.

"If this is not possible, BWF will allow sanctioning on another date within Week 1-17 in 2021 subject to approval."

The BWF had earlier frozen the world rankings, making the standings on March 17 the basis for entry and seedings when it restarts the international calendar.

Both the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Paralympic Committee (IPC) have approved the amendments.

BWF Secretary General Thomas Lund said: “It has been a thorough process with the close and valuable consultation of the Athletes’ Commission to consider how best to make adjustments to the Olympic and Paralympic qualification system. We feel this is a fair solution for all athletes and it will be our first and main priority to conduct these tournaments as part of badminton and Para badminton’s adjusted return in the wake of COVID-19.

“Although we aim to resume international tournaments towards the end of 2020, we have chosen to resume the Olympic and Paralympic qualification process only in 2021 to ensure that travel restrictions and other related impacts of COVID-19 are limited,” he added.