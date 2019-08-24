BWF World Championships: Happy to Win, but Time to Prepare for Final, Says PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu got a dominating win over Chen Yu Fei in straight games to book her place in the final of the BWF World Championship for a third successive year.
PV Sindhu defeated Chen Yu Fei in straight sets (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Basel: After making it to her third successive BWF World Championship final, an elated PV Sindhu said she is happy with the result. But she was quick to point that there is still a match left and she is preparing for it.
Speaking to IANS after the match, where the Rio silver medallist outclassed World No. 3 Chen Yufei (21-7, 21-14), Sindhu said: "Yes, I am happy but the final is still left. This game was good and I took lead from the very beginning and maintained it till the end. I know it is not going to be easy and so, I have to go back and prepare for it."
After an easy outing on Saturday, Sindhu had earlier faced a tough challenge from Taiwanese shuttler Tai Tzu Ying in the quarter-finals and commenting on it, she said: "There should be different mindset for different players as each player has her own mindset and style of play. As Yu Fei is also a very good player and it needed different mindset and prepration for her."
In the past, the Chinese shuttlers had dominated the sport, however, Sindhu has broken there legacy as she has outsmarted them several times. When asked about it, Sindhu said: "I am happy to beat them. But as I said, every player has their own style of play and when it comes to Chinese shuttlers, one needs to be very much prepared. Yu Fei is also one of them but as we regularly compete with each other in various tournaments, we know each other well."
Sindhu will now take on the winner of the second women's singles semi-final between former champions Ratchanok Intanon and Nozomi Okuhara in final and talking about the summit clash, the 24-year-old said: "Both are tough players to beat but I hope and will prepare to deliver my best. I know it is not going to be easy."
