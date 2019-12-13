BWF World Tour Finals 2019: PV Sindhu Ends Campaign With Win Over He Bingjiao

Guangzhou: PV Sindhu's title defence at the BWF World Tour Finals 2019 might be over but the Indian will return home with a win to show from her group stage appearance as she beat He Bingjiao in the final match to finish Group A on third.

Sindhu, who lost to Akane Yamaguchi and Chen Yufei in her first two matches of the tournament, beat China's Bingjiao 21-19, 21-19 in 42 minutes and condemned the Chinese to a last-place finish in the group.

Despite the exit from the tournament, Sindhu will take heart from her performance against Bingjiao and the fact that Sindhu registered her first win over the Chinese in five attempts.

Sindhu had last defeated Bingjiao at the Dubai World Superseries Finals in 2017 after which she lost to the Chinese at Indonesia Open 2018, French Open 2018, China Open 2018 and India Open 2019.

From Group A, Yufei and Yamaguchi have advanced to the semi-finals with the Chinese finishing on top of the group with three wins in three matches.

From Group B of the women's singles, Nozomi Okuhara and Tai Tzu Ying have reached the last four with the former topping the group with all the three victories.

Bingjiao started the match on a high as she got off the blocks to take a 7-3 lead. Despite a few attempts from Sindhu, Bingjiao went into the break with an 11-6 lead.

After the break, Bingjiao managed five straight points to open up a massive 16-7 lead before making it 18-9. However, that was the moment when Sindhu's resurgence began.

Sindhu took control of the match and started played more aggressive and pro active as she went on to take the next nine points to equalise at 18-18.

Even though Bingjiao took the next point to make it 19-18, Sindhu went on a run of three straight points to take the snatch the first game from the Chinese.

The second game remained in the grip of Sindhu as she went into the break with an 11-8 lead. Sindhu then opened up an 18-13 lead as Bingjiao looked troubles and shaken by the way the Indian had taken the first game.

However, the Chinese did fight back to make it 16-18 before Sindhu bagged three match points at 20-17.

Bingjiao saved two match points but at the third opportunity, Sindhu played a beautiful and spinning tight net shot to set up a smash opportunity and took the match.

