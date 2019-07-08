Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Canada Open: Parupalli Kashyap Settles for Silver After Final Loss to Li Shi Feng

Canada Open: Parupalli Kashyap lost 22-20, 14-21, 17-21 to China's Li Shi Feng in the summit clash.

PTI

Updated:July 8, 2019, 12:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Canada Open: Parupalli Kashyap Settles for Silver After Final Loss to Li Shi Feng
This is the best result for Parupalli Kashyap so far this season. (Photo Credit: Twitter/Kashyap)
Loading...

Calgary: Former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap's impressive run at the Canada Open Super 100 tournament came to an end after he lost a three-game thriller to China's Li Shi Feng in the men's singles summit clash in Calgary.

Sixth seed Kashyap, who has produced some gritty performances this week, fell short against Feng, going down 22-20, 14-21, 17-21 in the finals that clocked an hour and 16 minutes.

"Silver it is @yonexcanadaopen. It was a good fight in the final. Lost to LiShifeng (China) ... Can't say it was the best I played this week but overall it was a good week here. Thank you to all the fans for the support. Thank you to @prannoy_hs_ for extending his stay just to help me out. Next up US open at LA. Until next time Calgary! Cheers !!!," Kashyap tweeted.

Fellow shuttler HS Prannoy had stayed back to help Kashyap with on-court coaching despite losing in the first round. He also took up the role of the physiotherapist after coach Amrish Shinde and physio Sumansh Sivalanka had to leave early for the US Open World Tour Super 300 tournament.

A former top-10 player, Kashyap has been struggling with injuries for the last few years. However, he seemed quite fit this week as he played three-game matches against China's Ren Peng Bo, France's Lucas Claerbout and Chinese Taipei's Wang Tzu Wei in the run-up to the final.

Kashyap had reached the semi-finals of the India Open early this year and the final finish at Canada Open is his best performance of the season.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram