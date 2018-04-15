English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Can't Make Mistakes While Playing the Likes of Lee Chong Wei, Says Kidambi Srikanth
Newly-crowned World No.1 Kidambi Srikanth could not hold onto the early advantage and had to settle for a Silver medal in the 21st Commonwealth Games, going down to Malaysian legend Lee Chong Wei in the men's singles summit clash on Sunday.
Kidambi Srikanth
New Delhi: Newly-crowned World No.1 Kidambi Srikanth could not hold onto the early advantage and had to settle for a Silver medal in the 21st Commonwealth Games, going down to Malaysian legend Lee Chong Wei in the men's singles summit clash on Sunday.
Srikanth had beaten Lee in the mixed team championships final earlier in the Games but the former world number one rallied for a 19-21 21-14 21-14 triumph on the final day of the 2018 Commonwealth Games for his third individual gold in the competition. He has two more mixed team gold medals to his credit.
The Indian ace's, who's Silver medal was India's 500th in the history of the Commonwealth Games, spoke to CNN-News18 Meha Bhardwaj after the final. Here's an excerpt from the conversation.
Q: We have Kidambi Srikanth with us from Gold Coast. First of all, congratulations. It was a hard fought match but are you disappointed that it didn't go your way?
A: Yes, I am a little disappointed. I played well but I could have done a little better.
Q: What did you think was the turning point, because you started well, and won the first game, was it due to the pace by Lee Chong Wei. And at no point did he slow down?
A: Yes I think I had started really well and played well to reach the 11-point halfway mark. But after that break, Lee played really well and took the game away.
Q: You had beaten Lee Chong Wei in the mixed team event and what was the difference the way he was playing today and where could you have improved today?
A: I think I should have cut down on some of my mistakes. When you are playing against the top players you can't make mistakes. And I think I made too many unforced mistakes and gave him the lead in the second and third game.
Q: Just a last question, what was your conversation with Pullela Gopichand after the match? What did he tell you after your performance?
A: Well we haven't really spoke much about the strategy stuff but it was more about congratulating each other.
-
