Carolina Marin Unsure About World Championship, Focusing on Olympics

Madrid: Olympic gold medallist Carolina Marin has said that she does not know if she will participate in the upcoming badminton World Championship in Switzerland in August.

The Spaniard said that her goal, after recovering from a knee injury, is to win the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, reports Efe news.

"I still cannot say whether I'm going to the World Championship or not, as long as we do not get close to the date, I cannot say anything," she added on Wednesday at the National Sports Council in Madrid.

"Our goal is the Tokyo Olympics, so we do not want to take any risks going to the World Championships or not.

"If we go, we will be there giving everything and if not, then we will start the tournaments circuit in September."

Marin had ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee while competing in the Indonesian Masters final on January 26 and has since been sidelined from the competition.

She is optimistic about her recovery, and said: "I find myself with very good sensations, I am going through this period very quickly because the knee is responding very well, the requirement in training day by day is increasing so I am very happy."