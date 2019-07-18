Carolina Marin Unsure About World Championship, Focusing on Olympics
Carolina Marin said she is focusing on gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after she comes back from injury, rather than the badminton World Championships in Switzerland.
(Image: Reuters)
Madrid: Olympic gold medallist Carolina Marin has said that she does not know if she will participate in the upcoming badminton World Championship in Switzerland in August.
The Spaniard said that her goal, after recovering from a knee injury, is to win the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, reports Efe news.
"I still cannot say whether I'm going to the World Championship or not, as long as we do not get close to the date, I cannot say anything," she added on Wednesday at the National Sports Council in Madrid.
"Our goal is the Tokyo Olympics, so we do not want to take any risks going to the World Championships or not.
"If we go, we will be there giving everything and if not, then we will start the tournaments circuit in September."
Marin had ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee while competing in the Indonesian Masters final on January 26 and has since been sidelined from the competition.
She is optimistic about her recovery, and said: "I find myself with very good sensations, I am going through this period very quickly because the knee is responding very well, the requirement in training day by day is increasing so I am very happy."
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mission Mangal Trailer Has a Determined Akshay Kumar Leading a Team of Talented Scientists
- You Have Just Given FaceApp a Perpetual And Royalty Free License to do What They Want With Your Selfies
- After #SareeTwitter, Indian Men Are 'Growing' the New Trend of #BeardTwitter
- 'SpaceX has Area 59': Elon Musk Joins In on the 'Area 51 Raid' To 'Free Aliens'
- Bizarre: 4-Year-Old Australian Boy Claims to be Reincarnation of Princess Diana