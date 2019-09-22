China Open: Carolina Marin Beats Tai Tzu Ying in Final to Win Title on Injury Return

Changzhou: Carolina Marin won the China Open, beating Tai Tzu Ying in a keenly-contested final in Changzhou on Sunday.

Spain's Marin, who is returning to the court after eight months following knee surgery in January, beat the Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying 14-21, 21-17, 21-18 in a 1 hour and 5-minute encounter.

Marin had tore her ACL in the Indonesia Masters final against Saina Nehwal back in January and was playing just her second international tournament after injry.

Last week, Marin played in the Vietnam Open, lost in straight games to Supanida Katethong of Thailand in the first round.

She had ealier, pulled out of the World Championships last month, stating that she wansn't 100% fit.

Highlights | Carolina Marin is overwhelmed with emotion as she makes a remarkable comeback to retain her crown 🏸#HSBCBWFbadminton #HSBCRaceToGuangzhou pic.twitter.com/CI9bcew1BT — BWF (@bwfmedia) September 22, 2019

Marin, the reigning Olympic champion, had after securing a hard-fought win over Japan's Sayaka Takahashi, to reach the summit clash.

The Spaniard came from behind to a register a 20-22, 21-13, 21-18 win over Takahashi in a thrilling semifinal that lasted 72 minutes.

Tai Tzu-Ying, in her semifinal, had defeated China's Chen Yufei 6-21, 21-13, 22-20 in 53 minutes to set up a summit clash with Marin, which will be played on Sunday.

Marin could not participate in the World Championships in Switzerland last month as she failed to recover completely.

