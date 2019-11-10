China Open: Gideon-Sukamuljo Create History, Momota and Chen Yufei Defend Titles

Fuzhou: The world number one men's doubles pair of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo create history on Sunday as they won their fourth straight Fuzhou China Open title with a 21-17, 21-9 win over Japan's Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda.

The other two to defend their titles in Fuzhou were Kento Momota of Japan and China's Chen Yufei. Momota won his 10th title of a remarkable year with a repeat result of last year's final, defeating Chou Tien Chen of Taiwan.

Local hope Chen Yufei also defended her women's singles title with a come-from-behind victory against Japan's Nozomi Okuhara.

Gideon-Sukamuljo, with their victory, became the first men's doubles pair to win the same title four consecutive times in the history of Super Series and now World Tour events.

The Indonesian pair was at its best against Kamura-Sonoda, who were looking to become the first Japanese men's doubles pair to win the title in Fuzhou, but could not against the sheer brilliance of the world No.1s.

The match was played at a franatic pace with both the pairs exchanging shots with immense accuracy, power, guile and pace. The flat exchanges at the net were an absolute delight to watch.

While Gideon-Sukamuljo got a hard-fought win in the first game, the second was an exhibition - one that was led by Sukamuljo at the net.

The reaction, the flicks, the picks and the overall net play that Sukamuljo showed in Fuzhou was simply stunning. Such was the brilliance of the Indonesian, that the commentators said this was the kind of play that "inspires people to play badminton".

MOMOTA, YUFEI WINS

Reigning two-time world champion Momota battled past Taiwan's world number two Chou 21-15, 17-21, 21-18 in a repeat of last year's final.

The 29-year-old Chou is in the unusual position of not having a coach and instead relies on his longtime physio to guide him courtside during matches.

Highlights | @momota_kento 🇯🇵 racks up his eighth HSBC BWF World Tour title this year in a final that has it all against Chou Tien Chen 🏸#HSBCBWFbadminton #HSBCRacetoGuangzhou pic.twitter.com/mo6pgsK3Cc — BWF (@bwfmedia) November 10, 2019

Chou saved one match point but handed Momota the title by hitting into the net. The Japanese player fell onto his back and screamed in celebration, his fists clenched.

The peerless Momota, 25, has had another hugely successful year, his haul of titles in 2019 including another world crown and the prestigious All England Open.

The women's final was a similarly gruelling affair and likewise went to three games.

China's Chen lost the first game 21-9 to Okuhara but recovered to lift the Fuzhou title for the second year in a row by winning the next two 21-12, 21-18.

Highlights | Chen Yu Fei 🇨🇳 comes back to retain the Fuzhou China Open title in a monumental final against Nozomi Okuhara🇯🇵🏸 #HSBCBWFbadminton #HSBCRacetoGuangzhou pic.twitter.com/sNvZyOdvjG — BWF (@bwfmedia) November 10, 2019

It was more disappointment for Okuhara, who has now lost all six finals she has contested this year.

The two disciplines where the defending champions lost were the women's doubles and mixed doubles. Japan's Yuki Fukushima-Sayaka Hirota defeated Korea's Lee So Hee-Shin Seung Chan 21-17, 21-15 to win the women's doubles crowd.

In the mixed doubles category, China's Wang Yi Lyu-Huang Dong Ping registered only their second win over compatriots and world No.1 Zheng Si Wei-Huang Ya Qiong as they won 21-14, 21-13.

(With AFP inputs)

