China Open: Parupalli Kashyap, B Sai Praneeth Crash Out to End India's Singles Bid

Parupalli Kashyap crashed out of the China Open badminton after suffering a straight-game defeat against Denmark's Victor Axelsen in Fuzhou on Thursday.

Kashyap, ranked 25 in the world, ran out of steam after a decent start against seventh seed Axelsen and went down 13-21 19-21 in the men's singles second-round, that lasted 43 minutes.

This is the second time Kashyap has lost to Axelsen this year. The former Commonwealth Games champion Kashyap, who reached the semifinals at India Open and Korea Open earlier this year, had lost to the world number six at the India Open in March.

World number 11 B Sai Praneeth also lost to Anders Antonsen of Denmark 20-22 22-20 21-16, thus ending India's campaign in the men's singles event.

India's challenge in women's singles is already over after PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal both lost their first round matches.

Sindhu lost to World No. 42 Pai Yu Po of Chinese Taipei 13-21, 21-18, 19-21 to Pai in a match while Saina lost to World No. 22 Yan Yan Cai 9-21, 12-21 to bow out of the competition. H.S. Prannoy had also crashed out after losing 17-21, 18-21 to Denmark's Rasmus Gemke in his opening round contest.

In the doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponappa also lost their mixed-doubles quarter-final clash against the South Korean pair of YuJung Chae and Seung Jae Seo 21-23 16-21 on Wednesday.

Later on Thursday, world number 11 Sai Praneeth will take on Anders Antonsen in the men's singles while Thailand Open champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will clash with sixth seeds Japanese Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe in the second round of the men's doubles event.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.