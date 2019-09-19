China Open: PV Sindhu Suffers Shock Loss to Pornpawee Chochuwong in Second Round

Changzhou: PV Sindhu lost to Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand of the China Open World Tour Super 1000 tournament here on Thursday.

Sindhu lost Chochuwong 21-12 13-21 21-19 in just 58 minutes.

Earlier, the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty crashed out after suffering a straight-game loss to Japan's Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda on Thursday.

Satwik and Chirag, ranked 15th in the world, could not maintain their decent start against their fourth-seeded opponents and went down 19-21, 8-21 in the second-round match that lasted 33 minutes at the Olympic Sports Center Xincheng Gymnasium.

This is the second instance this year, after the Japan Open loss in July, that Satvik and Chirag emerged out on the losing side against the combination of Kamura and Sonoda.

Later in the day, the mixed doubles pair of Satwik and Ashwini Ponanappa, who stunned Indonesia's world no.7 combination of Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti in the opening round, lost 11-21 21-16 12-21 to Yuki Kaneko and Misaki Matsutomo of Japan.

Parupalli Kashyap and B Sai Praneeth will also be playing their respective singles' second-round clashes later.

(With inputs from IANS)

