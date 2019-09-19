China Open: Sai Praneeth Only Indian in Quarters After Sindhu, Kashyap Exit

Changzhou: B Sai Praneeth is the only Indian standing after he registered a hard-fought straight-game win to reach the men's singles quarter-finals here on Thursday on a day that saw reigning world champion PV Sindhu and Parupalli Kashyap bow out.

Sindhu, an Olympic silver medallist, squandered a first-game advantage to go down 12-21, 21-13, 21-19 to Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong in a women's singles pre-quarterfinals that lasted 58 minutes here.

Praneeth, who had claimed a bronze medal at Basel, edged out China's Lu Guang Zu 21-19, 21-19 to set up a meeting against Indonesian seventh seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

Ginting beat India's Parupalli Kashyap 23-21, 15-21, 21-12 in a thrilling contest.

Doubles specialist Satwiksairaj Rankireddy also had a dismal day as he suffered twin defeats, losing both the men's doubles and mixed doubles pre-quarterfinals.

In men's doubles, Satwik and Chirag Shetty, ranked 15th in the world, ran out of steam after a decent start against fourth-seeded Japanese pair of Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda and went down 19-21, 8-21 in the second-round match that lasted 33 minutes.

This is the second time Satwik and Chirag have lost to the combination of Kamura and Sonoda this year. They had lost to the world no.4 pair at the Japan Open in July.

Satwik then paired up with his mixed doubles partner Ashwini Ponanappa but the duo couldn't get past Yuki Kaneko and Misaki Matsutomo, losing 11-21, 21-16, 12-21 to the Japanese pair.

Ashwini also tasted defeat in women's doubles after she and her partner N Sikki Reddy lost 12-21, 17-21 to second seeded Japanese pair of Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.