China Open: Saina Nehwal Crashes Out in 1st Round, Parupalli Kashyap Through

Saina Nehwal lost to Yan Yan Cai of China in the first round of the ongoing China Open in Fozhou on Wednesday.

World number 9 Nehwal lost 9-21 12-21 in just 24 minutes to crash out in the women's singles pre-quarterfinals.

The 29-year-old Saina has been going through a tough phase with regards to her fitness since claiming the Indonesia Masters in January.

She made three consecutive first-round exits before reaching the quarterfinal of the French Open last month.

Meanwhile, in men's singles, Paruappali Kashyap defeated Sitthikom Thammasin of Thailand 21-14 21-13 in a 43-minute clash. He will face seventh seed Victor Axelson of Denmark in the second round.

In the mixed doubles, Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy also lost to the Taiwanese Pair of Chi Lin Wang and Chi Ya Cheng 14-21 14-21 in 31 minutes.

Earlier on the first day of the tournament, PV Sindhu had been knocked out in the opening round after a shock defeat to World No. 42 Pai Yu Po of Chinese Taipei. The world champion lost 13-21, 21-18, 19-21 in 74 minutes.

In men's singles, HS Prannoy, who has recently recovered from dengue and was making a comeback after two months, faltered in the opening round and lost 17-21, 18-21 to Denmark's Rasmus Gemke.

Related Stories Saina Nehwal Reveals Why She Had to Hide Relationship With Parupalli Kashyap For the Longest Time

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.