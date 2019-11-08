Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Badminton
1-min read

China Open: Satwik-Chirag's Giant-killing Spree Continues, Beat World No.3 Pair to Reach Semis

China Open: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty reached the semi-finals with a 21-19, 21-15 win over Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen of China.

News18 Sports

Updated:November 8, 2019, 12:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
China Open: Satwik-Chirag's Giant-killing Spree Continues, Beat World No.3 Pair to Reach Semis
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty advanced to the semi-finals. (Photo Credit: Chirag Shetty Instagram)

India's top men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty continued with their giant-killing spree as they reached the semi-finals of China Open in Fuzhou on Friday.

Satwik-Chirag took 43 minutes to beat world No.3 Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen of China 21-19, 21-15 to advance to the last four, leaving the crowd in the hall absolutely stunned.

This is Satwik-Chirag's second straight win over Li-Liu after they had defeated the Chinese pair to win the Thailand Open in August this year.

With the victory, Satwik-Chirag, who are ranked No.9 in the world right now, will climb to the seventh spot in next week's rankings.

It was a tactical masterclass from Satwik-Chirag, who channeled their aggressive gameplay into playing a brilliant flat game to trap the Chinese pair into the web of their game.

It remained in an even state in the first game till Satwik-Chirag won four straight points from 8-8 to take a 12-8 lead. Trailing 13-16, Li-Liu hit back to take four straight points to take a 17-16 lead.

However, Satwik-Chirag equalised and then brought up two game points. The Chinese pair managed to save one but the Indians took the second to seal the first game.

The second game began in the same manner but Satwik-Chirag took a 10-7 lead. However, Li-Liu won three straight points to equalise at 10-10 but the Indians went into the break with a slender 11-10 lead.

At 12-12, Satwik-Chirag won three straight points to make it 15-12. What was working for the Indians was how they were not giving away any easy angles to Li-Liu to work with and kept their flat strokes extremely tight. Chirag was absolutely brilliant at the net, playing extremely tight and spinning net shots to make it harder for the Chinese pair.

From that point on, the Chinese pair could just grab three points while Satwik-Chirag's intelligent gameplay paid dividends as they took the match with a 21-15 win in the second game.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram