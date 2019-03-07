English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
China's Lin Dan Dumped Out of All England Open
Lin, a six-time winner of the tournament who is now ranked 12th in the world, fell to a 19-21, 21-14, 21-7 defeat in Birmingham on Wednesday.
Lin Dan (AP Image)
Loading...
Chinese badminton superstar Lin Dan crashed out of the All England Open in the first round, losing to Japan's Kanta Tsuneyama.
Lin, a six-time winner of the tournament who is now ranked 12th in the world, fell to a 19-21, 21-14, 21-7 defeat in Birmingham on Wednesday.
The 35-year-old, nicknamed "Super Dan", said he struggled with his concentration.
"Every player is fighting very hard to win more points because of the coming Olympics," he was quoted as saying by Chinese state news agency Xinhua. "I will play more tournaments for more ranking points."
Tsuneyama, 22, who is ranked 17th, said his "physical ability" gave him the edge.
"This tournament is the greatest, so I really want to win as much as possible and I feel the atmosphere here is unique, so I want to proceed as far as I can -- I feel very confident now," he said.
In front of noisy support the Japanese player struggled against one of the greatest shuttlers ever in the first game but turned the tide after that.
Tsuneyama accelerated away midway through game two with five consecutive points and Lin never got close in the decider, with the younger player showing more energy.
Current Olympic champion and two-time All England champion Chen Long, the fourth seed, crashed out 21-15, 21-17 to Denmark's Rasmus Gemke.
Lin, a six-time winner of the tournament who is now ranked 12th in the world, fell to a 19-21, 21-14, 21-7 defeat in Birmingham on Wednesday.
The 35-year-old, nicknamed "Super Dan", said he struggled with his concentration.
"Every player is fighting very hard to win more points because of the coming Olympics," he was quoted as saying by Chinese state news agency Xinhua. "I will play more tournaments for more ranking points."
Tsuneyama, 22, who is ranked 17th, said his "physical ability" gave him the edge.
"This tournament is the greatest, so I really want to win as much as possible and I feel the atmosphere here is unique, so I want to proceed as far as I can -- I feel very confident now," he said.
In front of noisy support the Japanese player struggled against one of the greatest shuttlers ever in the first game but turned the tide after that.
Tsuneyama accelerated away midway through game two with five consecutive points and Lin never got close in the decider, with the younger player showing more energy.
Current Olympic champion and two-time All England champion Chen Long, the fourth seed, crashed out 21-15, 21-17 to Denmark's Rasmus Gemke.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Can Sujoy Ghosh Repeat the Magic of 'Kahaani' with 'Badla'? Mystery Lies in Numbers
- Jaya Bhattacharya Talks About Being Bad on TV, Arjun Wishes Janhvi on Birthday
- Ganguly Backs Dhoni to Continue After World Cup
- 9-Year-Old Girl Blows Rs 1.5 Lakh from Birthday Fund to Buy CCTV Cameras for Chennai Police
- Delhi Gets Four Fully-Automated Driving Test Centres, Eight More Coming Soon
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results