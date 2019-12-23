Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Come Out & Condemn Violence: Jwala Gutta to Indian Sportspersons
Jwala Gutta urged his fellow sportspersons to 'come out and condemn the violence' in the wake of protests.
Jwala Gutta urged his fellow sportspersons to 'come out and condemn the violence' in the wake of protests.
New Delhi: With the rising protests across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), woman shuttler Jwala Gutta on Monday urged all Indian sportspersons to 'come out and condemn violence'.
Taking to Twitter, Jwala posted a video where she called all the country's sportspersons as 'peace ambassadors'.
"We are seeing the news and a lot of people are dying and I did not expect this. I request all the sportspersons of our country that we should come out and condemn violence, violence against people and the people who are creating violence because we are the peace ambassadors of our country to the world and I think this is the least we could do," the shuttler said in the video.
"Come out and condemn violence," she added.
A request to all my fellow athletes 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/nQbYaYoN4O
— Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) December 23, 2019
Earlier addressing a huge rally at the Ramlila Ground in Delhi on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged people to refrain from violence and had assured the minorities that they will not be affected by the CAA and the NRC.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Now Available in More Regions For Prepaid And Postpaid Users
- The 365 Days Validity Prepaid Recharge Battle: Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone Idea
- Twitter Has No Clue if Your Data Was Seen by Hackers Because of The Android App Bug
- Ahmedabad Gets Provisional Clearance to Host FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 Games
- Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review: There Are Absolutely No Arguments Against it