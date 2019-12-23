Come Out & Condemn Violence: Jwala Gutta to Indian Sportspersons

New Delhi: With the rising protests across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), woman shuttler Jwala Gutta on Monday urged all Indian sportspersons to 'come out and condemn violence'.

Taking to Twitter, Jwala posted a video where she called all the country's sportspersons as 'peace ambassadors'.

"We are seeing the news and a lot of people are dying and I did not expect this. I request all the sportspersons of our country that we should come out and condemn violence, violence against people and the people who are creating violence because we are the peace ambassadors of our country to the world and I think this is the least we could do," the shuttler said in the video.

"Come out and condemn violence," she added.

A request to all my fellow athletes 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/nQbYaYoN4O — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) December 23, 2019

Earlier addressing a huge rally at the Ramlila Ground in Delhi on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged people to refrain from violence and had assured the minorities that they will not be affected by the CAA and the NRC.

