Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Badminton
1-min read

Come Out & Condemn Violence: Jwala Gutta to Indian Sportspersons

Jwala Gutta urged his fellow sportspersons to 'come out and condemn the violence' in the wake of protests.

IANS

Updated:December 23, 2019, 4:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Come Out & Condemn Violence: Jwala Gutta to Indian Sportspersons
Jwala Gutta urged his fellow sportspersons to 'come out and condemn the violence' in the wake of protests.

New Delhi: With the rising protests across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), woman shuttler Jwala Gutta on Monday urged all Indian sportspersons to 'come out and condemn violence'.

Taking to Twitter, Jwala posted a video where she called all the country's sportspersons as 'peace ambassadors'.

"We are seeing the news and a lot of people are dying and I did not expect this. I request all the sportspersons of our country that we should come out and condemn violence, violence against people and the people who are creating violence because we are the peace ambassadors of our country to the world and I think this is the least we could do," the shuttler said in the video.

"Come out and condemn violence," she added.

Earlier addressing a huge rally at the Ramlila Ground in Delhi on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged people to refrain from violence and had assured the minorities that they will not be affected by the CAA and the NRC.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram