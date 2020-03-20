Coronavirus Effect: Badminton Association of India Shuts Down Office, Employees to Work from Home

New Delhi: The Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Friday announced its office will shut down from March 23 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BAI is the latest National Sports Federation (NSF) to shut down its premises in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak.

"In the wake of the Corona Virus outbreak and the advisories issued by the Sports Ministry and Government of India guidelines for safety measures, Badminton Association of India (BAI) has decided to shut down their office from March 23, " a media release said.

BAI General Secretary, Ajay K Singhania added that the situation will be reviewed on March 31.

"After assessing the situations and discussions with various stake holders, it was observed as the best solution and health and wellbeing of our staff is of prime importance for BAI," Singhania said.

All staff members have been instructed to work from home and only in cases of absolute emergency, they may go to office.

Last week, BAI was forced to suspend the India Open, to be held in New Delhi from March 24 to 29, after the world body (BWF) decided to halt all events from March 16 due to the pandemic.

On Thursday Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi had called for a 'janta curfew' on March 22 from 7 am-9 pm, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of house. While the country's health ministry has repeatedly advised people to stay at home.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 2,00,000 people worldwide and led to over 9,000 deaths. In India more than 190 have tested positive so far and four have died.