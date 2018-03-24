CWG 2018: PV Sindhu to Lead Indian Contingent at Opening Ceremony

Ace Indian shuttler and one of the top most medal prospects, PV Sindhu has been chosen by the Indian Olympic Association as the flag bearer for India for the gala opening ceremony of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. Reports in the Indian Express say, that 22-year old was picked ahead of the likes of Mary Kom and Saina Nehwal due to a ‘better colour of the medal at the Olympics’ and her recent performances.The opening ceremony of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games will be held at the Carrara Stadium in Gold Coast on April 4.Boxer Mary Kom and shuttler Saina Nehwal are both taking part in their second Commonwealth Games and have yet to be afforded the honour of being the flag bearer at a multi-discipline event.“Sindhu’s achievements are more recent and she is among the best athletes in the country at the moment. Hence, we have chosen her to be the flag-bearer,” an IOA official said.The ace shuttler who is among the favourites to win a badminton singles Gold in Australia in April, had previously managed a Bronze in Glasgow where she was handed an unexpected defeat by the Canadian Michelle Li.Incidentally, Sindhu’s trip to Australia isn’t bereft of controversy after the sports ministry raised objections about the inclusion of her mother Vijaya in India’s 300 plus contingent.Sindhu’s mother, had been added to the list as an ‘extra official’ and that on the request of the shuttler herself. The ministry is expected to tell them to travel at no cost to the Indian government. Sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore is expected to decide on the matter before the end of the weekend.