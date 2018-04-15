CWG 2018: Sachin Tendulkar Has a Message for Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu

Two of India's daughters fought it out in the #GC2018Badminton final for a Gold Medal. Extremely proud of you both. Setting a perfect example for budding players.



The 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games has been one of the best for Indian sport as they finished with almost double the number of Gold medals from the previous editions. Among the Gold medals was a historic second Women’s singles badminton title for the Indian badminton ace Saina Nehwal who beat compatriot PV Sindhu in tightly contested final.The final, which was watched by many Indians was also watched by the Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who had a congratulatory message for both the shuttlers after the final. The Little Master who has been following the Commonwealth Games closely through the fortnight took to social media and said, “Two of India's daughters fought it out in the #GC2018Badminton final for a Gold Medal. Extremely proud of you both. Setting a perfect example for budding players. Congratulations, Saina Nehwal on emerging victorious and well fought, PV Sindhu.”In the final Saina overpowered her younger, but higher ranked opponent Sindhu 21-18 23-21 in an hour.In a match that started on equal footing, Saina managed to dominate, bringing a rarely seen aggression to the court. The brute force of Sindhu's smashes was something that Saina found hard to deal with. On the other hand, Sindhu found it tough to adjust to the delicate placement of strokes of Saina, who took the pace off the shuttle by attacking the net.For the full house, mostly packed with the diaspora, it was a brilliant Sunday outing as the top two women of Indian badminton slugged it out, displaying an array of strokes.