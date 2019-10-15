Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Badminton
1-min read

Denmark Open: PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth Advance as Parupalli Kashyap and Sourabh Verma Crash Out

PV Sindhu and B Sai Praneeth safely navigated their way into the second round of Denmark Open, while Parupalli Kashyap and Sourabh Verma lost.

IANS

Updated:October 15, 2019, 10:57 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Denmark Open: PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth Advance as Parupalli Kashyap and Sourabh Verma Crash Out
PV Sindhu (Photo Credit: BAI)

Odense: World champion PV Sindhu and B. Sai Praneeth made impressive starts to their campaign at the Denmark Open while Parupalli Kashyap and Sourabh Verma crashed out early after losing their first-round matches.

Sindhu registered a straight-game win over Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the women's singles competition. She defeated former World Junior Champion Gregoria 22-20, 21-18 in 38 minutes.

World championships bronze medallist B. Sai Praneeth also entered the second round after he outclassed China's Lin Dan 21-14, 21-17 in a 35-minute opening round clash.

He will now likely be up against world No. 1 and two-time world champion Kento Momota of Japan, to whom he lost at the World Championships recently in Switzerland.

However, it was the end of the road for Parupalli Kashyap, who had reached the semi-finals at the Korea Open, as he went down to Thailand's Sitthikom Thammasin 13-21, 12-21 in the men's singles event.

National champion Sourabh Verma also made an early exit after losing 21-19, 11-21, 17-21 to Netherlands Mark Caljouw in 68 minutes.

In the men's doubles contest, Thailand Open champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty registered a win as they defeated the South Korean pair of Kim Gi Jung and Lee Yong Dae 24-22, 21-11 in the 39-minute affair.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram