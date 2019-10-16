Denmark Open: Saina Nehwal Crashes Out in Round 1, Sameer Verma Thrashes Kanta Tsuneyama

Saina Nehwal was shocked by Japan's Sayaka Takahashi in the first round of Denmark Open as the Indian lost 15-21, 21-23 in just 37 minutes to crash out of the tournament on Wednesday.

Saina has now lost in the first round for the third straight tournament after she was ousted in the Round of 32 at the China Open and Korea Open as well.

This is the second straight time that Saina has lost to the Japanese. Takahashi and Saina had last met in the Thailand Open, where the Japanese had prevailed in three games.

The match started on an even note with both the players battling for each point but Takahashi picked up pace after 7-7 and then went into the break with an 11-8 lead.

After the break, Takahashi continued to keep Saina under pressure and picked up points at ease to race to game points at 20-13. Saina managed to save two game points before the Japanese took the game.

The second game followed the same tight pattern where Saina and Takahashi traded blows before the Japanese took an 11-9 lead to the break.

Takahashi then raced to a 15-10 lead before Saina fought to make it 15-13. However, the Japanese did not panic and stuck to her game plan to earn four match points.

Saina fought from there to win four straight points to make it 20-20 but could never muster a game point before the Japanese wrapped up the match.

Earlier in the day, Sameer Verma and the mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy won their first round matches to advance in the tournament.

While Pranaav-Sikki registered a 21-16, 21-11 win over German pair of Marvin Seidel and Linda Efler, Sameer thrashed Japanese Kanta Tsuneyama 21-11, 21-11 in just 29 minutes.

Ashwini Ponappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy did not take the court as their Chinese opponents Wang Yi Lyu and Huang Dong Ping received a walkover.

