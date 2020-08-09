Don't Think I Need More Money: PV Sindhu Feels Winning Medals for India is More Important

World badminton champion PV Sindhu earned a total of 5.5 million dollars last year which made her tied 13th place on the Forbes List of Highest-Paid Female Athletes.

Sindhu though said that winning medals for India remains her top priority, hoping to add to her recent medals wins at the 2018 BWF World Tour Finals and 2019 BWF World Championship.

Sindhu in a recent interview to India Today, revealed that she rather enjoys shooting for advertisements and commercials as it gives her a chance to do something else apart from badminton.

"I was happy to see my name on the Forbes list. Being on it with other sporting superstars is sort of a motivation, not a distraction. I used to like going for the shoots because it was something different than badminton for me. I don't think I need more money, getting medals is definitely a big thing. Winning medals will bring money," Sindhu told India Today.

Sindhu's father PV Ramana also said that no matter how much money Sindhu earns, she and other sportspersons should never forget their values and background from where he or she came from before making it big.

PV Ramana, who was a member of the Indian volleyball team that won bronze in the 1986 Asian Games and was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2000, said that her daughter still has her values intact, like every athletes should.

"The values are same because we should not forget out past from where we came. If we have that in mind we will automatically be grounded, values need to remain the same," PV Ramana said.

