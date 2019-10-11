Dutch Open: Lakshya Sen, BM Rahul Bharadwaj to Face Off in Quarters
Lakshya Sen and BM Rahul Bharadwaj booked their place in the quarter-final of the Dutch Open where they will face other.
Lakshya Sen.
Almere: Young Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen and BM Rahul Bharadwaj progressed to the quarterfinals of the men's singles event at the Dutch Open Super 100 tournament here on Thursday.
Lakshya, who had claimed the Belgian Open last month, entered the quarterfinals after registering a fighting three-game win over Ygor Coelho of Brazil.
The 18-year-old from Almora defeated Coelho 21-13 16-21 21-10 in a tough pre-quarterfinal contest that lasted for 43 minutes.
Rahul too advanced to the last eight round after stunning sixth seed Victor Svendsen of Denmark 21-17 24-26 21-8 in marathon one hour and 14 minutes contest.
But one of the two Indians -- Lakshya and Rahul -- will crash out in the next round as they have been pitted against each other in the quarterfinals.
Another Indian in fray, top seed Sameer Verma, who had skipped events at China and Korea due to fitness issues, will take on Japan's Yusuke Onodera in the round of 16 later on Thursday night.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Microsoft Updates Your Phone App to Bring Android Phone Calls to Windows 10
- Meet the 'Madhubala of TikTok' Who Has Taken Social Media by Storm
- Here is How You Can Still Make Free Calls From Your Jio Phone to All Your Friends
- Calls From Reliance Jio to Airtel, Vodafone Etc. Are No Longer Free: Should You be Worried?
- Instagram Now Lets You Use GIFs And More in Interactive Stories With Updated Camera