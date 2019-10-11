Dutch Open: Lakshya Sen, BM Rahul Bharadwaj to Face Off in Quarters

Almere: Young Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen and BM Rahul Bharadwaj progressed to the quarterfinals of the men's singles event at the Dutch Open Super 100 tournament here on Thursday.

Lakshya, who had claimed the Belgian Open last month, entered the quarterfinals after registering a fighting three-game win over Ygor Coelho of Brazil.

The 18-year-old from Almora defeated Coelho 21-13 16-21 21-10 in a tough pre-quarterfinal contest that lasted for 43 minutes.

Rahul too advanced to the last eight round after stunning sixth seed Victor Svendsen of Denmark 21-17 24-26 21-8 in marathon one hour and 14 minutes contest.

But one of the two Indians -- Lakshya and Rahul -- will crash out in the next round as they have been pitted against each other in the quarterfinals.

Another Indian in fray, top seed Sameer Verma, who had skipped events at China and Korea due to fitness issues, will take on Japan's Yusuke Onodera in the round of 16 later on Thursday night.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.