Dutch Open: Sameer Verma, Lakshya Sen and Rahul Bharadwaj Enter Pre-quarters
Sameer Verma and Lakshya Sen, along with BM Rahul Bharadwaj, booked their place in the quarter-final of the Dutch Open.
Sameer Verma and Lakshya Sen (BAI Photo)
Almere: Top seed Sameer Verma, young shuttlers Lakshya Sen and BM Rahul Bharadwaj progressed to the pre-quarterfinals of the men's singles competition at the Dutch Open Super 100 tournament here on Wednesday.
Sameer, who had skipped events at China and Korea due to fitness issues, notched up a 21-19 19-21 21-13 win over fellow Indian Kiran George in the second round. He had received a bye in the opening round.
He will face either Japan's Yusuke Onodera or Germany's Lars Schaenzler next.
Lakshya Sen, who had claimed the Belgian Open last month, also entered the pre-quarterfinals after registering straight-game wins in the first two rounds.
The 18-year-old from Almora defeated Ireland's Nhat Nguyen 21-19 21-17 in the opening round on Tuesday and then outclassed Cuba's Osleni Guerrero 21-12 21-12 on Wednesday.
The Asian Junior champion will face Denmark's Rasmus Gemke next.
Rahul too advanced to the next round after beating Malaysia's Cheam June Wei
21-18 21-13 in another match.
He will lock horns with the winner of the match between two Danish players -- sixth seed Victor Svendsen and Jeppe Bruun.
However, Sourabh Verma, who had won the Hyderabad Open and Vietnam Open this year, went down 17-21 21-10 19-21 to Germany's Kai Schaefer in a second-round contest. The 26-year-old had got a bye in the first round.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Robert Downey Jr Turns Down Oscars Campaign for Iron Man in Avengers Endgame, Says Let's Not
- Calls From Reliance Jio to Other Mobile Networks Are no Longer Free; IUC Charges in Focus
- Google Pixel 4's Controversial Face Recognition Research Has Been Put On Hold
- Remember the Adorable Dad-Daughter Duo? They Are Back With ‘Girls Like You’ Sequel
- Sania Mirza Confirms Her Sister Anam is Marrying Mohammad Azharuddin's Son