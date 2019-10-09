Take the pledge to vote

Dutch Open: Sameer Verma, Lakshya Sen and Rahul Bharadwaj Enter Pre-quarters

Sameer Verma and Lakshya Sen, along with BM Rahul Bharadwaj, booked their place in the quarter-final of the Dutch Open.

PTI

Updated:October 9, 2019, 11:00 PM IST
Dutch Open: Sameer Verma, Lakshya Sen and Rahul Bharadwaj Enter Pre-quarters
Sameer Verma and Lakshya Sen (BAI Photo)

Almere: Top seed Sameer Verma, young shuttlers Lakshya Sen and BM Rahul Bharadwaj progressed to the pre-quarterfinals of the men's singles competition at the Dutch Open Super 100 tournament here on Wednesday.

Sameer, who had skipped events at China and Korea due to fitness issues, notched up a 21-19 19-21 21-13 win over fellow Indian Kiran George in the second round. He had received a bye in the opening round.

He will face either Japan's Yusuke Onodera or Germany's Lars Schaenzler next.

Lakshya Sen, who had claimed the Belgian Open last month, also entered the pre-quarterfinals after registering straight-game wins in the first two rounds.

The 18-year-old from Almora defeated Ireland's Nhat Nguyen 21-19 21-17 in the opening round on Tuesday and then outclassed Cuba's Osleni Guerrero 21-12 21-12 on Wednesday.

The Asian Junior champion will face Denmark's Rasmus Gemke next.

Rahul too advanced to the next round after beating Malaysia's Cheam June Wei

21-18 21-13 in another match.

He will lock horns with the winner of the match between two Danish players -- sixth seed Victor Svendsen and Jeppe Bruun.

However, Sourabh Verma, who had won the Hyderabad Open and Vietnam Open this year, went down 17-21 21-10 19-21 to Germany's Kai Schaefer in a second-round contest. The 26-year-old had got a bye in the first round.

