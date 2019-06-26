Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Improve Fitness and Stay Injury Free: Pullela Gopichand On India's Chances in Coming Season

Pullela Gopichand is confident about India's chances in the upcoming tournament, given that the players can work on their fitness and avoid injuries.

PTI

Updated:June 26, 2019, 2:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Improve Fitness and Stay Injury Free: Pullela Gopichand On India's Chances in Coming Season
Pullela Gopichand is confident about India's chances in the upcoming tournament, given that the players can work on their fitness and avoid injuries.
Loading...

Hyderabad: Chief national coach Pullela Gopichand wants his wards to improve their fitness and stay injury free as they look to put up a good show in the upcoming tournaments this season.

Saina Nehwal is the only Indian to win a title this season after she clinched the Indonesia Masters following the injury to Spain's Carolina Marin in the final.

B Sai Praneeth and Kidambi Srikanth came close to winning titles when they reached the finals of Barcelona Spain Masters and India Open Super 500 event before losing to China's Shi Yu Qi and Denmark's Viktor Axelsen respectively.

Asked about the performance of Indian players this year, Gopichand said: "I have spoken about it in the last few days. The training is going on. Hopefully, we will be able to improve our fitness and injury worries.

"Next month, we have tournaments in Indonesia, Japan, Thailand, and hopefully we will have good performances."

He was speaking on the sidelines of a foundation laying (Bhumi Puja) ceremony for a new badminton training centre, sports science centre and a coach development centre at the Gopichand Badminton Academy here.

The ceremony was attended by Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana ESL Narasimhan, Telangana Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud, among others.

The new training centre would have six air-conditioned courts which would help players in a big way as most international events are held in air-conditioned courts, Gopichand said.

"Overall, it's great to have six air-conditioned courts. Because, most international events are held in weather-controlled, air-conditioned courts. So, to actually have them for practice, is something very good," he said.

The sports science centre would have space for gyms and also dedicated personnel for nutrition, physiology, psychology along with physiotherapy and bio-mechanics, he said.

It will also host facilities for sports research, sport analysis and also video analysis. "So, we will have these entire set up which is the back support for the players and also coach development which is looking at developing coaches for the future," he said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram