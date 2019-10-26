French Open: PV Sindhu Crashes Out with Hard-Fought Loss to Tai Tzu Ying

PV Sindhu lost to Tai Tzu Ying in a three-set thriller to bow out in the quarter-final stage of the French Open on Friday.

Sindhu lost to the world number one from Taiwan 21-16, 24-26, 21-17 in 1 hour and 15-minute clash.

This the 10th time Sindhu has gone down to Tai Tzu overall having beaten her on 6 occasions, with the latest being in the quarters of the BWF World Championships.

Saina Nehwal's campaign too came to an end earlier in the day at the French Open, after she was beaten in the quarter-final by South Korean teenager An Se Young.

The 29-year-old Indian, who had claimed the Indonesia Masters in January this year, lost 20-22 21-23 to world no 16 Young after a 49-minute thrilling contest.

However, India's men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty reached the semi-finals with a 21-13, 22-20 win over world No. 8 Danish pair of Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen. This is the second time on the trot that the pair has reached the semifinal of the Super 750 tournament.

Satwik and Chirag will take on the Japanese fifth seeds Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe in the semis on Saturday.

(With inputs from Agencies)

