French Open: Saina Nehwal Loses to 17-year-old An Se Young to Crash Out in Quarters

Saina Nehwal failed to cross the quarter-final hurdle at the French Open on Friday when she lost a hard-fought match in straight games to South Korea's teenage star An Se Young.

It was an inter-generational clash with a 17-year-old star taking on the 29-year-old Saina, who changed the face of Indian badminton in modern times and the youngster came on top.

Saina lost 20-22, 21-23 to Young in 49 minutes to bow out of the tournament in Paris. This was the very first encounter between the two and the South Korean now leads their head-to-head 1-0.

This is Young's second big scalp against an Indian in two weeks after the teenager had defeated PV Sindhu in the second round of Denmark Open last Thursday.

Young got off to an ideal start against Saina winning the first three points of the match. Thereafter, she raced to a 7-2 lead before the Indian managed to pull close to make it 5-7. It remained tight from there with Young going into the break with an 11-9 lead.

After the break, Young took a 14-11 lead before Saina hit back with four straight points to make it 15-14. It was then Young's turn to take points on the trot and went into an 18-15 lead. However, Saina fought back to make it 18-18.

It was Saina who first brought up a game point but Young levelled it at 20-20 and then took the next two points to snatch the game away.

The second game began with a similar story as Young raced off to a 5-2 lead before Saina took five points on the trot to lead 7-5. With both players leaving their all on the court, it was Young who took a slender 11-10 lead at the break.

Young pulled off after the break to take a big 16-11 lead only for Saina to hit back to make it 18-18.

Young then brought up two match points at 20-18 before Saina saved them both and got her own game point before Young won three points on the trot and won the match.

Later in the day, PV Sindhu will take on top seed Tai Tzu Ying in another women's singles quarter-final.

India's men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who pulled off a major upset against world champions Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan on Thursday, will take on Danish pair Kim Astrup-Anders Skaarup Rasmussen in the quarters.

