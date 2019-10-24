Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
French Open: Saina Nehwal, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Through to Second Round
Saina Nehwal defeated Cheung Ngan of Hong Kong, as Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Jelle Maas and Robin Tabeling at the French Open.
Saina Nehwal (Photo Credit: BAI)
Paris: Saina Nehwal beat Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi 23-21, 21-17 in 42 minutes to advance to the second round of the French Open here on Wednesday.
Former world No. 1 Saina and the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were the only Indians to record wins as the others continued their poor run.
Rankireddy and Chirag recorded a 21-16, 21-14 win over Jelle Maas and Robin Tabeling of the Netherlands.
Kidambi Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap and Sameer Verma all crashed out of the Super-750 event with defeats in their respective first-round matches on Wednesday.
Srikanth was beaten 21-15, 7-21, 14-21 by second seed Tien Chen Chou of Chinese Taipei in a continuation of what has been another bleak year for the former world No. 1.
His chances of turning around the poor run look unlikely in the next two tournaments as he has been drawn against Japanese world No. 1 Kento Momota in his first-round matches at the China Open and Hong Kong Open.
Sameer went down fighting in a close contest against Kenta Nishimoto of Japan, losing 22-20, 18-21, 18-21. Kashyap lost 11-21, 9-21 against Ng Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hyundai Santro Anniversary Edition Launched at Rs 5.17 Lakh, Gets Grand i10 Nios Touch
- Google Has Five News Apps And Games That Are All About Reducing Your Screen Time
- Is Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai a Follow-up to Tere Naam or Wanted? Salman Khan Finally Answers
- In Pics: Malaika Arora Rings in Her 46th Birthday with Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 23 Written Updates: Sidharth Goes Violent in Task, Devoleena Slaps Shehnaz