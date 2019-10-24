Maharashtra Assembly Elections
French Open: Satwik-Chirag Stun World No.2 Pair to Reach Quarters, Saina, Sindhu Get Easy Win
French Open 2019: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty upset Ahsan-Setiawan while Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu eased into the quarter-finals.
File photo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (L) and Chirag Shetty. (Photo Credit: BWF/Twitter)
India's top men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty pulled off a huge upset in the second round of French Open in Paris on Thursday as they ousted world No.2 and current All England Championships holder Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan.
Satwik-Chirag, who have been on the rise this year and won the Thailand Open earlier, defeated the extremely experienced pair Ahsan-Setiawan 21-18, 18-21, 21-13 in 53 minutes to reach the quarter-finals.
Satwik-Chirag will next face the Danish pair of Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen.
Earlier in the day, Saina Nehwal registered an easy 21-10, 21-11 against Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt. After Satwik-Chirag's big win, PV Sindhu also completed a comfortable 21-10, 21-13 win over Jia Min Yeo.
Satwik-Chirag were on the attack right from the start and played an extremely good flat game to get the enormous victory. They started the match with three points on the trot but Ahsan-Setiawan fought back to close the gap to 7-8 but the Indian pair picked it up again from there to go into the break with an 11-7 lead.
It was a cagey affair after the break and Ahsan-Setiawan even led 17-15 but from there, Satwik-Chirag won five straight points to bring up three game points and closed it down at 21-18.
The second game started with Ahsan-Setiawan on the up as they took a 10-5 lead, only for the Indian pair to fight back and go into the break trailing only 9-11.
Despite an excellent fightback from Satwik-Chirag, Ahsan and Setiawan managed to hold on to their lead and took the second game 21-18 to force a decider.
The decider started with Satwik-Chirag racing off to a 7-3 lead and Ahsan-Setiawan could hardly find their way back as the Indian pair went into the break with a massive 11-5 lead.
Satwik-Chirag stuck to their plan and did not let Ahsan-Setiawan crawl back into the game and registered the huge win.
