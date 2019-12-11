Take the pledge to vote

From Saina Nehwal to Kidambi Srikanth: Sai Praneeth's Reception Had Best of Badminton Fraternity in Attendance

Sai Praneeth got married to Swetha Jayanthi and hosted a wedding reception, where the biggest names of the badminton fraternity were in attendance.

Trending Desk

December 11, 2019
Saina Nehwal (R) and Parupalli Kashyap (L) attend Sai Praneeth's (second from left) reception. (Photo Credit: @nehwalsaina)

World Championship bronze medallist Sai Praneeth's wedding reception party unsurprisingly hosted some of the biggest names in the badminton world, as the badminton star started a new phase of her personal life. The Arjuna Award winner tied the knot with Swetha Jayanthi in a private ceremony on Sunday, which was attended by doubles specialist Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.

2014 Commonwealth Games Champion Parupalli Kashyap, along with his wife and 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist Sania Nehwal were a part of the reception party. Taking to Instagram, Kashyap shared an image from the event, where he is seen with the newlyweds and Sania.

While the newlyweds can be seen twinning in purple colour ethnic outfits, Kashyap is sporting a white coloured patterned Kurta with choodidaar pyjama while Saina opted for a velvet saree in dark purple colour.

He shared the picture with the caption, "Congratulations @saipraneeth92 and @swethajayanthi. Best wishes on this wonderful journey, as you build your new lives together."

Saina too shared the same picture with caption, "Happy married life to u @saipraneeth92."

Saina also shared three pictures of herself and Kashyap, where one can see their full outfits for the occasion and the two look a radiant couple.

Padma Shri awardee Kidambi Srikanth was also present at the reception party. Sharing a glimpse from the function on Instagram, he wrote, "Best wishes to @saipraneeth92 on his next set of life. May your new life be filled with endless joy and happiness."

In the image, he can be seen standing with the newly married couple and he wore white shirt and trousers with a bright blue blazer for the occasion.

Another badminton player in attendance was 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist in women's doubles Ashwini Ponnappa, with her husband Karan Medappa. Sharing a photograph on social media, she wrote, "Congratulations @saipraneeth92 and Swetha!"

In the photograph, all four of them are standing, where Ashwini is wearing a black dress while her husband Karan is wearing a black suit with dark blue pattern shirt.

India's doubles sensation Chirag Shetty too shared a series of photos from the function. He was wearing white shirt, black trousers and a grey blazer for the occasion.

He has shared a picture of the couple and a few snaps with his friends, who were also present at the function.

