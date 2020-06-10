Happy Birthday Prakash Padukone: The Man Who Achieved Many Firsts for Indian Badminton

Prakash Padukone is often referred to as the 'Father of Indian Badminton' and he has achieved that nickname because he is responsible for putting Indian badminton on the global map.

Padukone turns 65 today (June 10, 2020) and even today, as he runs the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy in Bengaluru, he continues to contribute to the progress of badminton in the country.

Padukone is also the co-founder of the Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ), a foundation that is dedicated to helping athletes win Olympic medals.

Padukone's academy has given the country India's rising shuttler Lakshya Sen, who is climbing up the ladder of world ranking these days. Also, Saina Nehwal has trained at his academy under Vimal Kumar from 2015 to 2017 and she attained the world No.1 rank and two World Championships medals in that time.

Padukone is responsible for getting India to believe that badminton could be a career choice at the back of some major achievements in the world circuit.

On his birthday, we take a look at his firsts for the badminton in the country:





Padukone made history at the 1978 Commonwealth Games in Canada by becoming the first Indian to win a singles gold medal at the event. In 1980, Padukone became the first Indian to win the All England Championships when he defeated his Indonesia rival Liem Swie King. When he won the All England, Padukone also became the first Indian to attain the top rank in the world. In 1983, Padukone became the first Indian to win a medal at the World Championships when he bagged a men's singles bronze.

His other achievements include:

