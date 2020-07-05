Happy Birthday PV Sindhu: A Look at Indian Badminton Star's Major Wins on the World Stage

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu turns 25 years old as she has made India proud on multiple counts on the world stage. Winning the 2019 BWF World Championships and the 2018 BWF World Tour, Sindhu became the first Indian to do so.

Here is a look at some of PV Sindhu’s memorable victories over the years -

Malaysian Open Title 2013 – Gold

From a young talent to being counted as one of the ace shuttlers, PV Sindhu made the transition in stunning fashion by winning her maiden Grand Prix title in Malaysia.

Guangzhou World Championship 2013 – Bronze

It was in China that Sindhu made the world stand up and take notice of her.

At the prestigious BWF World Championship in Guangzhou, then 18-year old Sindhu’s prize scalp included 2012 Olympic Silver Medallist Wang Yihan.

Sindhu also scripted history by becoming the first Indian shuttler ever to win a singles medal at the World Championships

Copenhagen World Championship 2014 - Bronze

Sindhu’s love affair with the BWF World Championship continued the next year in Denmark. The world number 11 made a thrilling comeback to oust then World Number 1 Shixian Wang in a grueling three setter.

Sindhu crashed out in the semis but only after becoming first Indian ever to win back to back medals at Badminton World Championships.

Macau Open 2013/14/15 – Gold

Sindhu has a special liking for the Grand Prix Event held annually in Macau. The 21 year old has won the title thrice in a row from 2013 to 2015 and will be eager to make it four in four later this year.

Denmark Open Super Series 2015 – Silver

Sindhu was in supreme form in Odense and on her way to the final, she upset the likes of Wang Yihan in the quarters and Carolina Marin in the semis.

Defending Champion Li Xuerui defeated Sindhu in straight games in the final but the scintillating victories to reach the summit clash was phenomenal on her part.

Rio Olympics 2016 – Silver

The biggest moment of Sindhu's career also became Indian badminton’s best moment ever. The prodigious talent became the superstar she is now, courtesy of her silver medal show at this year’s Olympics.

She may have faltered at the last hurdle, but second place was still one better than what India could manage in Badminton in its 116 years Olympics history. Her poise and control in the final against top seeded Carolina Marin showcased her maturity and coming of age.

China Open Super Series 2016 – Gold

After sub par performances in tournaments post the Olympics, Sindhu roared back to life in Fuzhou to claim here maiden Super Series Title.

She is only the second Indian to achieve this historic feat after Saina Nehwal won the China Open in 2014.

India Open 2017 - Gold

Sindhu avenged her Rio Olympics loss by thrashing Carolina Marin in straight games to clinch her maiden India Open 2017 Superseries title. But Marin wasn't the only big name to fall in front of Sindhu at the event.

In the quarter-finals, Sindhu outclassed 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal while in the semi-final, Sindhu thumped world number two Sung Ji Hyun to progress.

Glasgow World Championship 2017 – Silver

Sindhu became the second Indian ever to clinch the silver medal at the BWF World Championships. Only Saina Nehwal had previously won a medal at the prestigious tournament in Jakarta. Sindhu lost to Japanese Nozomi Okuhara 21-19, 20-22, 22-20 in a thriller.

Carolina Marin became the first player to win three Women’s Singles titles. In a final that was expected to go the distance, but instead turned out to be a Marin show, the Spaniard beat India’s Pusarla V Sindhu 21-19 21-10.

Nanjing World Championship 2018 - Silver

Sindhu won her second consecutive silver at the BWF World Championships as she defeated the likes of Fitriani, Sung Ji-hyun and Nozomi Okuhara. Sindhu then beat defending champion Akane Yamaguchi in the semi-final, only to lose in the final to Carolina Marin 19-21, 10-21.

Guangzhou World Tour Finals 2018 - Gold

PV Sindhu defeated Akane Yamaguchi, Zhang Beiwen and Tai Tzu Ying in the group stage. IN the semi-final Sindhu defeated Ratchanok Intanon and in the final she beat Nozomi Okuhara 21–19, 21–17 to became the only Indian to win the World Tour Finals.

Basel World Championships 2019- Gold

PV Sindhu made history yet again as she became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the world championships. She defeated Nozomi Okuhara 21–7, 21–7, after beating the likes of Pai Yu Po, Zhang Neiwen, Tai Tzu Ying and Chen Yu Fei en route to the final.