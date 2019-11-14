Take the pledge to vote

Hong Kong Open: Kidambi Srikanth Advances to Quarter-finals, HS Prannoy Knocked Out

Hong Kong Open: Kidambi Srikanth beat compatriot Sourabh Verma in the second round while HS Prannoy lost to Jonatan Christie of Indonesia.

PTI

Updated:November 14, 2019, 3:45 PM IST
Hong Kong Open: Kidambi Srikanth Advances to Quarter-finals, HS Prannoy Knocked Out
File photo of Kidambi Srikanth. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Hong Kong: Kidambi Srikanth made the quarter-finals for the first time in seven months but it was curtains for fellow Indian HS Prannoy at the USD 400,000 Hong Kong Open on Thursday.

Former world no.1 Srikanth, who slipped to the 13th spot in the latest BWF rankings this week, notched up a 21-11, 15-21, 21-19 win over compatriot Sourabh Verma in the men's singles second round.

Srikanth had last reached the quarter-finals at the Singapore Open in April.

The Guntur shuttler, who received a first-round bye from world no.1 Kento Momota of Japan, will face Olympic champion Chen Long of China next.

Earlier, HS Prannoy suffered a 12-21, 19-21 loss to sixth seed Indonesian Jonatan Christie in the second round.

World champion PV Sindhu will take on Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan, while Parupalli Kashyap will fight it out against second seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei later in the day.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
