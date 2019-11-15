Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Hong Kong Open: Kidambi Srikanth Advances to Semis after Chen Long Retires Hurt

Kidambi Srikanth won the first game 21-13 when Olympic champion Chen Long retired during their quarter-finals clash at the Hong Kong Open.

News18 Sports

Updated:November 15, 2019, 2:23 PM IST
Kidambi Srikanth.

India's Kidambi Srikanth reached the semi-final of the Hong Kong Open as Chen Long of China retired after the first game during their men's singles match quarter-finals at the Hong Kong Open.

Srikanth won the first game 21-13 in 15 minutes as his Chinese opponent had to retire.

It was Srikanth's second career win over the Chinese shuttler. The Indian still trails Long 2-6 in the head-to-head win-loss record.

The only time the two shuttlers met this year was in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Open in April where Long brushed aside Srikanth's challenge in straight games.

Srikanth's lone victory over Long came in 2017 when he defeated the Chinese 22-20 21-16 to win the Australian Open.

Srikanth, the lone Indian in contention in the tournament, will next meet the winner of the other quarterfinal match between Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu and seventh seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark.

Srikanth in the previous round had registered a win over compatriot Sourabh Verma, 21-11, 15-21, 21-19 in the contest which lasted for 59 minutes.

Srikanth had avoided a first-round exit as he got a bye against World No.1 Kento Momota as the Japanese shuttler withdrew from the tournament.

PV Sindhu had crashed out on Thursday in the second round after going down to Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungpha. The Olympic silver medallist Sindhu lost 18-21, 21-11, 16-21

In another men's singles contest, H.S. Prannoy crashed out as he went down to World No. 6 Jonatan Christie in straight games. Prannoy suffered a 12-21, 19-21 defeat in the 38-minute contest.

(With inputs from Agencies)

