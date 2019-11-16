Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Hong Kong Open: Kidambi Srikanth Goes Down to Home Favourite Lee Cheuk Yiu in Semis

Kidambi Srikanth lost to Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu in the semi-final of the Hong Kong Open.

News18 Sports

Updated:November 16, 2019, 6:14 PM IST
Hong Kong Open: Kidambi Srikanth Goes Down to Home Favourite Lee Cheuk Yiu in Semis
Kidambi Srikanth (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Kidambi Srikanth went down to home favourite Lee Cheuk Yiu in straight games in the semi-final of the Hong Kong Open on Saturday.

Srikanth lost 9-21 23-25 in 42 minutes to bring down curtains on the Indian challenge at the tournament.

Srikanth, who was trailing 3-11 at mid-break in the first game, lost the first contest 9-21.

In the second game, Srikanth showed signs of a comeback as he was leading 11-8 at mid-break. Srikanth had a game point but the Hong Kong shuttler held his nerve and managed to take the second game 25-23.

In their only other meeting in the past, Srikanth had beaten Cheuk Yiu 21-17 21-18 at the 2018 India Open.

Cheuk Yiu had stunned former badminton world number one Viktor Axelsen to stroll into the semi-finals of his home HSBC BWF World Tour Super 500 event.

As for the Indian, Srikanth had not really been challenged throughout the tournament, with him playing just one complete match in the run-up to the semi-final on Saturday.

Unseeded Srikanth, ranked 13th in the world, pocketed the first game 21-13 in just 15 minutes when the world no. 4 and fifth seed Chen Long of China retired due to an injury, to book his place in the semi-final.

Srikanth in the second round had registered a win over compatriot Sourabh Verma, 21-11, 15-21, 21-19 in the contest which lasted for 59 minutes.

Srikanth had received a bye in the first round against World No.1 Kento Momota as the Japanese withdrew from the tournament.

(With inputs from Agencies)

