Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Badminton
1-min read

Hong Kong Open: Lee Cheuk-Yiu Stuns Ex World No.1 Victor Axelsen to Set Up Semis Clash vs Kidambi Srikanth

Home favourite Lee Cheuk-Yiu defeated Viktor Axelsen in straight games to stroll into the semi-finals against India's Kidmabi Srikanth at the Hong Kong Open.

AFP

Updated:November 15, 2019, 9:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Hong Kong Open: Lee Cheuk-Yiu Stuns Ex World No.1 Victor Axelsen to Set Up Semis Clash vs Kidambi Srikanth
Lee Cheuk-yiu (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Hong Kong: Lee Cheuk-Yiu stunned former badminton world number one Viktor Axelsen to stroll into the semi-finals of his home Hong Kong Open on Friday.

The tournament has ploughed on despite pro-democracy protests in the city and Lee will play India's Kidambi Srikanth in the last four on Saturday.

Unseeded Lee defeated the Dane Axelsen, the seventh seed, 21-14, 21-19 in their quarter-final.

"My opponent played very well today and I didn't control the shuttle under the conditions, so of course very disappointed about that," said Axelsen.

"I had problems reading his shots."

Lee, the world number 27 from Hong Kong who on Thursday defeated China's third seed Shi Yuqi, said: "The fans made a big difference.

"The pressure was on him, I only thought of pressing forward all the time.

"He's so much taller than me so I had to be aggressive. I wouldn't have a chance if he got a big lead."

The Hong Kong Open is one of the few high-profile sports events to go ahead in the city during five months of increasingly violent demonstrations.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram