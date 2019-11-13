Hong Kong Open: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy Sail Through to 2nd Round With Easy Wins

PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy both progressed to the second round of the Honk Kong Open with straight-game victories on Wednesday.

Sindhu defeated South Korea's Kim Ga Eun 21-15 21-16 in a 36-minute clash, whereas Prannoy beat Huang Yu Xiang of China 21-17 21-17 in 44 minutes.

World No 6 Sindhu moved to a 8-4 lead early on but Kim managed to turn the tables, holding a 11-10 advantage at the breather. The Indian then reeled off six points at 13-13 to march ahead and seal the opening game.

The second game was no different as Sindhu again broke off at 5-5, grabbing seven points on the trot to move to a massive 12-5 lead. The Indian kept moving ahead and eventually shut the door comfortably on her opponent.

Sindhu will next play Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan, as Prannoy faces Indonesia's Jonatan Christie in the second round.

Meanwhile, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy lost their first-round match against Denmark's Maiken Fruergaard and Sara Thygesen 12-21 13-21.

Earlier in the day, Saina Nehwal and Sameer Verma crashed out after suffering contrasting defeats in the opening round.

Eighth seed Saina, who claimed the Indonesia Masters in January this year, suffered her fifth first-round loss in the last six tournaments, going down 13-21 20-22 to China's Cai Yan Yan for the second successive time. She had lost to Cai at China Open last week.

World no.16 Sameer fought for 54 minutes before going to Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei 11-21 21-13 8-21 in the opening match. It was his third successive loss in the opening round.

(With inputs from Agencies)

