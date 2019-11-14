Hong Kong Open: PV Sindhu, Parupalli Kashyap Crash Out in Second Round
Hong Kong Open 2019: PV Sindhu lost to world No.18 Thai while Parupalli Kashyap went down against second seed Chou Tien Chen.
File photo of PV Sindhu. (Photo Credit: BAI)
PV Sindhu faced yet another early exit as she lost in the second round of the Hong Kong Open on Thursday after a three-game loss to world No.18 Thai Busanan Ongbamrungphan.
Parupalli Kashyap also went down fighting against second seed Chou Tien Chen of Taiwan to crash out of the tournament. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Ashwini Ponnappa also lost mixed doubles match to Japan's Yuta Watanabe-Arisa Higashino to bow out.
Kidambi Srikanth, after a win over Sourabh Verma in 59 minutes earlier in the day, is the lone Indian standing.
Sindhu's lack of form continued as she lost 18-21, 21-11, 16-21 to Ongbamrungphan in a gruelling battle that lasted an hour and nine minutes. Since winning the World Championships gold, Sindhu has not been able to go deep in tournaments and it continued in Hong Kong as well.
Kashyap had a tough battle in hand with second seed Chou up against him and he gave away a first game advantage to lose the match 21-12, 21-23, 10-21 in an hour.
Satwik-Ashwini also could not match up to the fouth seed Japanese pair as they went down 19-21, 12-21, in just 42 minutes to crash out early on.
Earlier in the day, HS Prannoy also lost to Asian Games 2018 gold medallist Jonatan Christie 12-21, 19-21 in only 40 minutes.
