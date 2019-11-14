Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Badminton
1-min read

Hong Kong Open: PV Sindhu, Parupalli Kashyap Crash Out in Second Round

Hong Kong Open 2019: PV Sindhu lost to world No.18 Thai while Parupalli Kashyap went down against second seed Chou Tien Chen.

News18 Sports

Updated:November 14, 2019, 7:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Hong Kong Open: PV Sindhu, Parupalli Kashyap Crash Out in Second Round
File photo of PV Sindhu. (Photo Credit: BAI)

PV Sindhu faced yet another early exit as she lost in the second round of the Hong Kong Open on Thursday after a three-game loss to world No.18 Thai Busanan Ongbamrungphan.

Parupalli Kashyap also went down fighting against second seed Chou Tien Chen of Taiwan to crash out of the tournament. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Ashwini Ponnappa also lost mixed doubles match to Japan's Yuta Watanabe-Arisa Higashino to bow out.

Kidambi Srikanth, after a win over Sourabh Verma in 59 minutes earlier in the day, is the lone Indian standing.

Sindhu's lack of form continued as she lost 18-21, 21-11, 16-21 to Ongbamrungphan in a gruelling battle that lasted an hour and nine minutes. Since winning the World Championships gold, Sindhu has not been able to go deep in tournaments and it continued in Hong Kong as well.

Kashyap had a tough battle in hand with second seed Chou up against him and he gave away a first game advantage to lose the match 21-12, 21-23, 10-21 in an hour.

Satwik-Ashwini also could not match up to the fouth seed Japanese pair as they went down 19-21, 12-21, in just 42 minutes to crash out early on.

Earlier in the day, HS Prannoy also lost to Asian Games 2018 gold medallist Jonatan Christie 12-21, 19-21 in only 40 minutes.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram