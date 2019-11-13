Hong Kong Open: Saina Nehwal Crashes Out in 1st Round Again, Sameer Verma Out Too
Saina Nehwal lost to China's Cai Yan Yan to crash out in the first round of a tournament for the second time ion a month. Sameer Verma lost to Taiwan's Tzu Wei Wang.
Saina Nehwal. (AP Image)
Saina Nehwal crashed out of the Hong Kong Open in the women's singles first round after her straight-games loss to China's Cai Yan Yan at the Hong Kong Open on Wednesday.
Nehwal went down 13-21 20-22 in exactly 30 minutes.
Saina lacked the wherewithal to put up a fight against Cai in the opening game and fell behind from the very start. She couldn't catch up with the Chinese, who moved to a comfortable 11-4 lead at the break and kept surging ahead to win the first game.
In the second game, Saina was 3-0 up initially but Cai reeled off seven straight points at 2-4 to jump to a 9-4 advantage. The Indian narrowed the gap but Cai was ahead 11-9 at the breather.
After the interval, the Chinese jumped to a 17-11 advantage. However, Saina managed to fight back and grab a game point at 20-19 but the Chinese once again managed to nose ahead.
Nehwal has now lost to the Chinese world no 22 for the second time in the first round in two consecutive tournaments. She had lost 9-21. 12-21 at the China Open in Fuzhou last week.
In fact, the world No.9 Indian has now lost her opening round matches in five of her last six tournaments.
SAMEER GOES DOWN FIGHTING
Over in the men's singles, Sameer Verma was defeated by Tzu Wei Wang of Taiwan after a well-contested three-game encounter. The Indian lost 11-21 21-13 8-21.
Sameer, on the other hand, managed to take one game away from the world no.26 Wang after meekly surrendering the opening game.
Wang was 7-4 up and then surged to 15-5 in a jiffy to eventually close the opening game.
In the second game, Wang led 3-0 early on but this time Sameer put up a fierce fight to open up a slender 11-10 lead, which he capitalised to roar back into the contest.
However, Sameer was completely blown away by Wang in the decider. The Taiwanese shuttler zoomed to an 8-0 lead and then grabbed a 15-2 advantage, a gap which the Indian failed to bridge in the end.
Saina and Sameer are both scheduled to play Gwangju Korea Masters Super 300 tournament next week.
