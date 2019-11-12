Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Hong Kong Open: Sourabh Verma Enters Main Draw With 2 Wins in Qualifying

Sourabh Verma defeated Thailand's Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk and Lucas Claerbout of France to book his place in the main draw of Hong Kong Open.

PTI

Updated:November 12, 2019, 1:31 PM IST
Hong Kong Open: Sourabh Verma Enters Main Draw With 2 Wins in Qualifying
Sourabh Verma (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Hong Kong: Indian shuttler Sourabh Verma entered the men's singles main draw of the Hong Kong Open after clinching straight-game wins in his two qualifying clashes here on Tuesday.

Sourabh, seeded fourth in the qualifiers, first defeated Thailand's Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk 21-15 21-19 before getting the better of Lucas Claerbout of France 21-19 21-19 in the final qualifying round.

The other Indians featuring in the men's singles main event will start on Wednesday. World no.10 Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth, Sameer Verma, H S Prannoy and Parupalli Kashyap are those in the fray in the competition.

While Srikanth has a tough opening encounter against world no.1 Kento Momota of Japan, Sourabh's brother, Sameer will be up against Tzu Wei Wanf of Taipei.

B Sai Praneeth too has a tough opening round encounter against third seed Shi Yu Qi of China, while Prannoy and Kashyap will take on China's Huang Yu Xiang and Kenta Nishimoto of Japan.

Later on Tuesday, the Indian shuttlers will open their campaign in the mixed doubles event.

While the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa will be up against

Thailand's Nipitphon Phuangphuapet and Savitree Amitrapai, the combination of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy will face third seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand.

