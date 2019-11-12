Hong Kong Open: Srikanth Receives Walkover with Momota Withdrawal, Ashwini-Satwik Advance to Round 2

Hong Kong: Kidambi Srikanth received a walkover and advanced to the second round of Hong Kong Open on Tuesday after world No.1 Kento Momota of Japan withdrew from the tournament.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponappa came from behind to beat Thai pair of Nipitphon Phuangphuapet and Savitree Amitrapai to advance to the second round in mixed doubles.

However, India's other mixed doubles pair Pranaav Jerry Chopra-N Sikki Reddy crashed out with a straight-games loss to third seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand.

Earlier in the day, Sourabh Verma qualified for the main draw after winning his two qualifying games against Thailand's Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk and Lucas Claerbout of France.

Srikanth's match was slated for Wednesday but he will now directly take the court on Thursday to face the winner of the men's singles game between his compatriot Sourabh Verma and France's Brice Leverdez.

Srikanth has been struggling for form recently and has lost his last nine matches against Momota. Momota's withdrawal came just 24 hours after he beat Chou Tien Chen of Taiwan in three gruelling games to defend his Fuzhou China Open title.

Satwik carried his impressive men's doubles form to mixed doubles as he and Ashwini took out Phuangphuapet-Amitrapai 16-21, 21-19, 21-17 in 55 minutes to advance to the second round.

The Indian pair's next challenge would be the winner of the match between fourth seeds Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino of Japan and local qualifiers Yueng Ming Nok-NG Tsz Yau.

Pranaav and Sikki were once again shown the door early as as they went down 10-21, 18-21 to the seeded Thai pair Puavaranukroh-Taerattanachai.

Here are the first-round matches the Indian players will play on Wednesday:

Women's Singles - Saina Nehwal vs Cai Yan Yan (China)

Men's Singles - Sameer Verma vs Wang Tzu Wei (Taiwan)

Women's Singles - PV Sindhu vs Kim Ga Eun (South Korea)

Men's Singles - HS Prannoy vs Huang Yu Xiang (China)

Women's Doubles - Ashwini Ponappa-N Sikki Reddy vs Maiken Fruergaard-Sara Thygesen (Denmark)

Men's Singles - Parupalli Kashyap vs Kenta Nishimoto (Japan)

Men's Singles - Sai Praneeth vs Shu Yu Qi (China)

Men's Singles - Sourabh Verma vs Brice Leverdez (France)

Men's Doubles - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi (Japan)

