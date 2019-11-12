Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Badminton
1-min read

Hong Kong Open: Srikanth Receives Walkover with Momota Withdrawal, Ashwini-Satwik Advance to Round 2

Hong Kong Open: Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the second round without playing the match while Ashwini-Satwik won their mixed doubles first round game.

News18 Sports

Updated:November 12, 2019, 7:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Hong Kong Open: Srikanth Receives Walkover with Momota Withdrawal, Ashwini-Satwik Advance to Round 2
Kidambi Srikanth (Photo Credit: BAI)

Hong Kong: Kidambi Srikanth received a walkover and advanced to the second round of Hong Kong Open on Tuesday after world No.1 Kento Momota of Japan withdrew from the tournament.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponappa came from behind to beat Thai pair of Nipitphon Phuangphuapet and Savitree Amitrapai to advance to the second round in mixed doubles.

However, India's other mixed doubles pair Pranaav Jerry Chopra-N Sikki Reddy crashed out with a straight-games loss to third seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand.

Earlier in the day, Sourabh Verma qualified for the main draw after winning his two qualifying games against Thailand's Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk and Lucas Claerbout of France.

Srikanth's match was slated for Wednesday but he will now directly take the court on Thursday to face the winner of the men's singles game between his compatriot Sourabh Verma and France's Brice Leverdez.

Srikanth has been struggling for form recently and has lost his last nine matches against Momota. Momota's withdrawal came just 24 hours after he beat Chou Tien Chen of Taiwan in three gruelling games to defend his Fuzhou China Open title.

Satwik carried his impressive men's doubles form to mixed doubles as he and Ashwini took out Phuangphuapet-Amitrapai 16-21, 21-19, 21-17 in 55 minutes to advance to the second round.

The Indian pair's next challenge would be the winner of the match between fourth seeds Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino of Japan and local qualifiers Yueng Ming Nok-NG Tsz Yau.

Pranaav and Sikki were once again shown the door early as as they went down 10-21, 18-21 to the seeded Thai pair Puavaranukroh-Taerattanachai.

Here are the first-round matches the Indian players will play on Wednesday:

Women's Singles - Saina Nehwal vs Cai Yan Yan (China)

Men's Singles - Sameer Verma vs Wang Tzu Wei (Taiwan)

Women's Singles - PV Sindhu vs Kim Ga Eun (South Korea)

Men's Singles - HS Prannoy vs Huang Yu Xiang (China)

Women's Doubles - Ashwini Ponappa-N Sikki Reddy vs Maiken Fruergaard-Sara Thygesen (Denmark)

Men's Singles - Parupalli Kashyap vs Kenta Nishimoto (Japan)

Men's Singles - Sai Praneeth vs Shu Yu Qi (China)

Men's Singles - Sourabh Verma vs Brice Leverdez (France)

Men's Doubles - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi (Japan)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram