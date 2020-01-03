Hopeful of India's Best-ever Olympics at Tokyo 2020: National Badminton Coach Pullela Gopichand
Indian national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand is hopeful that the country's leading stars will return with a rich haul of medals from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Pullela Gopichand (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
New Delhi: India's top players, including PV Sindhu, may not be going through the best of times, but national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand is still hopeful of a best-ever Olympics outing in Tokyo.
"We have had some good performances in the last couple of Olympics. This time we will go into the Olympics with a world champion in our team (Sindhu), and hopefully, with some good preparations, we can come back with better performances than what we have had in the previous Games," said Gopichand.
Sindhu is currently the reigning women's singles world champion having clinched the title by beating Nozomi Okuhara of Japan at Basel, Switzerland in August last year.
Gopichand, who has produced two Olympic medallists -- Saina Nehwal (bronze in 2012) and Sindhu (silver in 2016) -- lauded the Government of India's Khelo India Youth Games event, saying the initiative provides great exposure to young athletes of the country.
"An event like Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) which has all sports together gives a great exposure to athletes. It's something I am very happy about. And in general, the Khelo India programme, whether it's the scholarships or the accredited academies, helps in portraying a positive picture for sport," he said.
The 46-year-old, who won the prestigious All England Open Badminton Championships at Birmingham in 2001, said the experience of competing in KIYG will help young shuttlers immensely.
"I've been very lucky to watch the Delhi and Pune (Khelo India) Games. From a Khelo India Games perspective, I think what the Government of India is doing is very very impressive. It's very nice for young athletes to get a chance to perform under top international conditions," Gopichand said.
"This experience will definitely help the youth in a big way. From an overall sporting culture perspective, I think this is unique."
Talking about the attributes which he looks at while spotting talent, Gopichand said: "Badminton is a sport which is very physical, but also very skill-based. For us, mental attitude and physical attributes play a very important role.
"When we look at young players, we look at their potential to play at the highest level coupled with the mental strength which is very important to perform at the highest level."
The third edition of the competition will be held in Guwahati from January 10 to 22.
