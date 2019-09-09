HS Prannoy Pulls Out of China and Korea Open Due to Dengue
HS Prannoy, who has been diagnosed with dengue, will not play the China and Korea Open.
File photo of HS Prannoy. (Photo Credit: BAI)
New Delhi: Star shuttler HS Prannoy will miss at least two tournaments on the circuit after being diagnosed with dengue.
Prannoy will first miss the China Open, which will be held at Changzhou, from September 17 to 22 and then the Korea Open, scheduled to be held at Incheon, from September 24 to 29.
Prannoy took to twitter to inform his fans about his health condition.
"Quick update- Would be out of action for unpredictable days after being diagnosed with dengue. Will not be a part of Indian team for China and Korea open next week. Hopefully can get back to good health ASAP,"Prannoy tweeted.
Quick update- Would be out of action for unpredictable days after being diagnosed with dengue. Will not be a part of Indian team for China and Korea open next week. Hopefully can get back to good health ASAP. 2019 Year oru reksha Illa mone 😒 #nallabesttime— PRANNOY HS (@PRANNOYHSPRI) September 9, 2019
Prannoy recently beat Lin Dan at the World Championship in Basel before losing to Kento Momota.
He was also in the news for criticising the jury after being overlooked for the prestigious Arjuna award.
His compatriot B Sai Praneeth got the award and followed it up with a bronze medal at the World Championships.
