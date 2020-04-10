BADMINTON

HS Prannoy Requests Star Sports to Show Badminton and Not Just Cricket

HS Prannoy took to social media to ask broadcasters Star Sports to show other sports as well.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 10, 2020, 6:10 PM IST
New Delhi: Badminton star HS Prannoy has called for more sports apart from cricket to be shown on sports channels. Tagging Star Sports, Prannoy tweeted that kids can benefit if other sports are also showcased at a time when live sports have been frozen due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"A small request from my side to @StarSportsIndia. Cricket is being shown 24x7 in Starsports on this lockdown period Hot face Would be a great help if you can telecast other Sporting events too. Kids would benefit big time," Prannoy tweeted.

Star Sports replied with a link to its online TV Guide and said, "We hear you, Prannoy! We are glad to inform you that we have a variety of other sports lined up for our viewers to enjoy - Wimbledon & French Open, fast-paced action from F1, including classic races, and Football, to name a few."

Prannoy then said: "Please include badminton too."

Live sporting action has come to a halt in India due to the coronavirus pandemic which has killed over 200 people in the country and total reported infections have crossed 6000.

Globally, over 1.5 million people have been infected and nearly 90,000 have died. The pandemic led to the Tokyo Olympics being postponed to next year.

