HS Prannoy Slams Arjuna Award Snub, Appears to Hit Out at Sameer Verma's Recommendation

India's star shuttler HS Prannoy was left disappointed once again as his name did not come up in the Badminton Association of India's (BAI) recommendations for this year's National Sports Awards.

On Tuesday, BAI recommended India's top doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and men's singles player Sameer Verma for the Arjuna award.

Prannoy, who had been a vocal critic of the award nominations last year as well, was left out once again and he found the pill tough to swallow for the second year running.

Prannoy took to Twitter to slam the awards adding hashtag 'this country is a joke' with it. He appeared to clearly hit out at Sameer's recommendation through his tweet.

"#arjunaawards Same old story. Guy who has Medals in Cwg and Asian Championships not even recommended by Association. And guy who was not there on any of these major events recommended #waah HandshakeClapping hands sign #thiscountryisajoke," he wrote.

#arjunaawards Same old story. Guy who has Medals in Cwg and Asian Championships not even recommended by Association. And guy who was not there on any of these major events recommended #waah ???? #thiscountryisajoke — PRANNOY HS (@PRANNOYHSPRI) June 2, 2020

Sameer did not have a fruitful 2019 but it was in 2018, when he was on a sizzling form. He won three titles last year and reached a career-high of world No.11. His scintillating run also earned him a place in the BWF World Tour Finals 2018, where he reached the semi-finals.

Sameer has so far not made any public reply to Prannoy's jab.

Last year, Prannoy had hinted that one needs to have connections in order to make it to the award nominations because "performance is least considered in our country".

He had tweeted, "If you ever want your name in the Awards list , make sure you have people who will get your name to the list. Performance is least considered in our country. Sad state of our county but can't help it. Let go and just play until you can. #arjunaawards."