HS Prannoy Trumps Lin Dan to Enter Round 3 of World Badminton Championships

Basel: India's HS Prannoy, ranked 30 in the world, overcame six-time world champion and world No.17 Lin Dan of China to advance to the pre-quarterfinals of the World Badminton Championships in Basel on Tuesday.

Prannoy beat Lin Dan 21-11, 13-21, 21-7 in an hour and two minutes and will face either world No.1 Kento Momota or Spain's Luís Enrique Peñalver.

It was Prannoy who got off to a good start in the match as he raced to a 6-2 lead and while Lin Dan tried to stay in touch, Prannoy thrawted his chances and went into the mid-game interval with an 11-5 advantage.

The story in the second half of the first game did not change as Prannoy made sure that he maintained his advantage over Lin Dan at all times and the legendary Chinese failed to rattle the Indian.

Prannoy then took the first game 21-11 with ease.

Highlights | Prannoy 🇮🇳 ends Lin Dan's 🇨🇳 journey at World Championships and advances to the Round of 16 🏸Follow LIVE: https://t.co/xsJABEAYxB#TOTALBWFWC2019 #Basel2019 pic.twitter.com/K0cWXd4rjy — BWF (@bwfmedia) August 20, 2019

The Indian began the second game impressively as well when he took a 5-2 lead over Lin Dan but this time the Chinese did not fall behind and instead launched a brilliant comeback to go into the break with an 11-8 lead.

After the break, all Prannoy could do was catch up as Lin Dan had found his stride and went all out against the Indian. In no time, Lin Dan equalised in the match by taking the second game 21-13.

Both the players started the decider cautiously and remained neck-and-neck until Prannoy, leading 6-5 at that time, decided to pull away and won five straight points to go into the break with an 11-5 advantage.

Lin Dan started committing way too many errors while Prannoy kept to his lines as the Indian allowed the Chinese to win just two points after the break and won the match by taking the third and final game 21-7.

Prannoy is currently embroiled in a minor controversy after he expressed his displeasure over being ignored for Arjuna award. He took to Twitter to say that the awards do not consider the performances and instead you need a source to get awarded.

However, a source in Badminton Association of India told PTI that Prannoy had submitted his application but he was not considered because he did not have the performance in the past year.

At the World Championships, Sai Praneeth and will be in action later in the day in men's singles.

In women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy and Pooja Dandu-Sanjana Santosh will take the court.

Three men's doubles pairs - Manu Attri-Sumeeth Reddy, MR Arjun-Shlok Ramachandran and Arun George-Sanyam Shukla - also have their matches later on Tuesday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.